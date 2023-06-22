Japan's Nikkei gauge fell on Thursday, snapping a two-day advance, as investors locked in profits from a recent surge in semiconductor shares.

Chip industry heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron sank 6.86% and 4.57%, respectively, following a decline by U.S. peers and paring a recent surge driven by euphoria over artificial intelligence.

Trading company Mitsui & Co added 0.94% after prices for oil and metals rose. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 3.79% as gains in Treasuries added to the value of their U.S. bond portfolios.

The Nikkei fell 0.92% to close at 33,264.88. The Topix broader ended 0.06% higher at 2,296.50, after earlier rising as much as 0.76%.

Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist of SuMi TRUST, said "there has been some profit-taking selling" in chip shares after their rally through the year so far.

The blue-chip heavy Nikkei has soared 27% this year and earlier this week touched a 33-year high. Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese shares for an 11th-straight week through June 17, government data showed on Thursday.

A technical indicator, known as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the index stood at 73 at the close on Wednesday, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market. "The Nikkei was up 10 weeks in a row as of last week's close. That's unusual," said Quiddity Advisors analyst Travis Lundy, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. "The Nikkei has a fair bit of tech in it, and tech has been flying. When tech takes a breather, the Nikkei does too."

Among Nikkei constituents, 136 companies advanced, while 87 declined.

Panasonic was a stand-out on the gauge, climbing 2.25% after its energy unit said on Wednesday it was in talks to supply batteries to power Mazda Motor's electric vehicles. Mazda shares lost 0.18%. (Reporting by Rocky Swift and Nobuyo Saito; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)



