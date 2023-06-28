Japan's Nikkei share average surged 2% on Wednesday after four sessions of losses, as technology sector stocks surged tracking overnight gains in U.S. peers.

The Nikkei started the afternoon by taking a strong step higher to top the psychological 33,000 mark, and then made one final push in the final minutes to end 2.02% higher at 33,193.99.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 219 rose and six declined.

Tech stocks surged 2.6% to become the best performing Nikkei sector.

The benchmark index had slid more-than-3% over the previous four sessions, after reaching a 33-year peak last week at 33,772.89.

The broader Topix gained 1.99% to 2,298.60.

"When you think about the punchy moves we saw both on a monthly and a quarterly basis, the pullback we saw over the past few days makes sense," said Tony Sycamore, a markets analyst at IG Markets in Sydney.

"But it doesn't amount to a change in trend in my books. The trends are still in place. They're still really strong."

Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing provided the Nikkei the biggest boost, contributing 59 index points with a 1.62% rise.

Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron and chip-testing machinery maker Advantest added 53 points and 45 points, respectively, gaining 2.66% and 3.73%.

The yen's slide to its lowest since November against the dollar boosted exporters, with Toyota Motor rising 2.82%. Financial shares got a lift from higher bond yields, led by Nomura Holdings' 3.74% surge.

At the other end, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's shipping index - which had surged more than 7% in the previous two sessions - suffered a 1.67% slide.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha slumped 6.2% to be the Nikkei's worst performer, followed by peers Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines dropping 1.09% and 0.68%, respectively. ($1 = 143.9600 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)



