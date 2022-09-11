TOKYO - Japan's government is considering scrapping its cap on the daily arrivals of overseas visitors by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The government would also remove restrictions on non-package tour visitors, the Nikkei said without citing the source of its information.

Japan is the only country among the Group of Seven industrial powers that sets a cap on the daily number of arrivals, limiting them to 50,000 visitors.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)