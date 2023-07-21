Japanese stocks received their biggest foreign inflow in five weeks in the week ended July 14, buoyed by a rally in domestic chip-related stocks, with data showing cooling U.S. inflation further boosted sentiments.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreign investors bought 884.05 billion yen ($6.26 billion) worth of Japanese equities on a net basis, marking their biggest weekly net purchase since June 9.

They secured 604.66 billion yen worth of derivatives and 279.39 billion yen worth of cash equities.

Foreign investors have poured about 8.49 trillion yen in Japanese shares on a net basis so far this year, in contrast to about 2.39 trillion yen worth of net withdrawals last year.

Gains in chip-related shares boosted appetite last week. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 8.8% last week, while silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical added 1.4%.

Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out 411.4 billion yen from long-term Japanese bonds after two weeks of net purchases in a row. They also exited 4.76 trillion yen worth of short-term securities.

On the other hand, Japanese investors remained net sellers of foreign equities for a third straight week, with disposals worth a net 673.2 billion yen.

They also sold long-term overseas bonds worth 77.4 billion yen in a second straight week of net disposals. ($1 = 141.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



