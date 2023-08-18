PHOTO
Japan, U.S. and Australia will hold joint naval drills in the South China Sea on Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday citing multiple unnamed officials. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Toby Chopra)
