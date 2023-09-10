Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said he will reshuffle his cabinet as early as Wednesday.

The conservative leader, on a visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, also said he planned to issue a fresh economic package to help families deal with inflation.

"After I return to Japan early Monday, I will coordinate with relevant individuals and will carry out personnel appointments for the (ruling) party's leadership positions and ministerial posts," Kishida told a televised press conference in the Indian capital.

"I want to protect people's lives from rising prices while energising the trend of wage increases and expanded investment," he added.

"I want to implement a bold economic package, backed by a necessary budget, to do that. We need to do this very urgently."

He did not provide further details.

The announcement came as Kishida attempts to lift his sagging popularity as well as his standing within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of a party leadership election next year.

In the press conference, Kishida also reiterated his call on China to drop an import ban on Japanese seafood that began in August after Japan started releasing waste water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant.