The trilateral summit between Japan, the United States and South Korea later this month will strengthen strategic relations concerning the response to North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Kishida is set to meetU.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Tomasz Janowski)