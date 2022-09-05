Japan's ministries have made budget requests totalling $784 billion for the next fiscal year - their second-largest total to date, driven in large part by the defence ministry's request for a rise in spending to record levels.

Total spending requests made by the country's ministries for next year's budget came to 110.05 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, not far off requests for this financial year that came in at 111.7 trillion yen.

This fiscal year's initial budget ended up being trimmed to 107 trillion yen, a record amount.

The budget may inflate further as some items were requested without an amount being specified. If next year's budget does exceed this year's, it would the 11th year in a row of record budgets.

The defence ministry has requested a record 5.6 trillion yen to spend, planning to develop and mass produce a cruise missile and a high-velocity ballistic missile as part of the country's preparations to counter threats from China and Russia.

Money for social security and debt-servicing made up more than half of the budget requests. Japan has the industrial world's heaviest debt load at more than double the size of the economy.

($1 = 140.35 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)



