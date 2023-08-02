Inflation likely cooled further in July, finally dropping below the five-percent mark because of cheaper electricity costs and other food items, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

Based on its monthly forecast, the BSP said the headline rate settled within the 4.1 to 4.9 percent range. This is another significant slowdown from June's 5.4 percent.

BSP's forecast is also within the market consensus of 4.9 percent.

The July forecast marks the sixth consecutive month of easing inflation coming from a high base in 2022 when commodity prices began to skyrocket.

If realized, this would also be the first time in 15 months that the rate will drop below five percent or since the 4.9 percent in April 2022.

Nonetheless, average inflation for the seven-month period will likely remain above the target range of the BSP.

The BSP said the downward pressure could stem from lower electricity rates.

Last month, the Manila Electric Co. announced that power rates would be lower by P0.7213 per kilowatt-hour to P11.1899 kWh.

The BSP attributed the further easing to the decline in the prices of meat, fruits, and fish items, as well as the rollback in liquefied petroleum gas.

The appreciation of the peso was also cited as another downward price pressure for July.

On the other hand, the BSP said higher prices of rice and vegetables, as well as more expensive domestic oil prices are the primary sources of upward price pressures during the month.

'We will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation,' the BSP said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to announce the latest headline inflation on Friday. The July data will be a major factor in the BSP's decision.

As inflation is widely expected to continue for the next few months, the central bank is also seen extending its prudent pause in monetary policy.

The BSP has been on halt for two straight meetings amid indications of its previous monetary tightening, exerting its impact on the economy.

Based on BSP's projection, inflation may ease, but will still be above target at 5.4 percent this year barring any unforeseen shocks especially coming from the supply side.

This may cool down significantly to 2.9 percent in 2024 largely due to base effects.

Still, BSP Governor Eli Remolona maintained that it is still too early to declare a winning score against inflation amid upside risks.

'It's too soon to declare victory. Core inflation remains high and there are still upside risks to inflation in the form of El Niño and further supply shocks,' he said.

In its latest commentary, Moody's Analytics said inflation in the region, including in the Philippines, should keep moderating given relatively low commodity and fuel prices and finally some easing of food price inflation.

However, Moody's warned of risks which could stall inflation at current rates given developments in the global market, such as oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and grain export ban in India.

'We also expected increased demand in the second half of this year to nudge up energy prices. The regional economy can continue to expand with this new price, but it may fuel inflation expectations and delay the time when central banks can begin to lower policy interest rates,' Moody's said.

