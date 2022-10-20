Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said financial authorities in the country are committed to reforming the financial sector, underlining that the president has pledged to support the central bank's independence.

Warjiyo made the comment on Thursday in response to a question regarding a bill that parliament had proposed to the government, which include provisions to widen the central bank's mandate.

He added BI and the government would issue a joint formal response to the proposal, but did not provide a timeframe. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



