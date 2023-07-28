Indonesia plans to limit online sales of foreign goods worth under $100, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Friday, in a potential blow to the country's booming e-commerce sector.

The move would apply to sales of goods both on traditional e-commerce websites and through social media platforms, Zulkifli told reporters, with the aim of protecting small and medium enterprises in the country.

He did not give details about how the restrictions would be applied or enforced across an Indonesian e-commerce sector that reached $59 billion in global merchandise value last year and is growing rapidly.

"Digital platforms...if they import goods, they should have to pay taxes," he said.

Ministries were expected to finish coordinating changes to existing rules by Aug 1, he said, adding that imported goods will also be required to obtain a supplementary license, known as the Indonesian National Standard (SNI).

A source involved in talks over the proposed regulation told Reuters that it would primarily target cross-border sellers to Indonesia, who are based overseas and don't pay import taxes.

The person declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media. The trade ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

President Joko Widodo has repeatedly stated concerns about predatory pricing for cheap, Chinese-made goods and urged Indonesian consumers to shun imported products.

TikTok, which has two million sellers in Indonesia, said this week it had no plans to roll out a cross-border business in Indonesia after officials expressed concerns the firm's e-commerce push could flood the country with Chinese products.

Indonesia's e-commerce sector is expected to grow to $95 billion by 2025, according to a 2022 industry report by Alphabet's GOOGL.OO Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. (Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Peter Graff)



