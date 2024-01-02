Indonesia is expected to post gross domestic product (GDP) growth of around 5% in 2023, slower than 2022's growth of 5.3% its finance minister said on Tuesday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati made the forecast at a press conference where she is also expected to provide updates on Indonesia's end-2023 fiscal position.

Economists had expected Indonesia's growth to decelerate in 2023 on falling exports as commodity prices drop and global economic growth slows.

In the third quarter , Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 4.94% on an annual basis, the weakest in two years. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



