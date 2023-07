Indonesia 2023's fiscal deficit could be within a range of 2.16% to 2.64% of gross domestic product, the head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, Febrio Kacaribu, said on Tuesday, compared with an estimate of 2.28% earlier this month.

The government had initially set out the 2023 budget with a deficit of 2.84% of GDP.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)