TOKYO- An extraordinary ministerial meeting of member states in the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the oil market will convene between 1300 GMT and 1500 GMT on Tuesday, Japan's industry ministry said.

The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will chair the meeting of member counties in the Paris-based IEA, which represents mostly industrialized nations and has coordinated three emergency oil stock releases in the past.

The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and defines one of its main roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil".

The United States is responsible for about half of the world's strategic petroleum reserves and the other 29 IEA members - including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia - are required to hold oil in emergency reserves equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports.

Japan has one of the largest reserves after China and the United States.

The IEA said last month that commercial oil stocks in OECD countries were at the lowest level in more than seven years and covered just under 60 days of forward demand in December.

