The House of Representatives yesterday transmitted to the Senate the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) that contains some P194.5 billion in realigned funds.

Speaker Martin Romualdez handed over the final copy of the proposed GAB to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in a simple ceremony following both chambers' special joint session to hear the address of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Romualdez said the House-approved proposed measure 'encompasses P194.5 billion in realigned funds, meticulously designated to fortify our national security, shield Filipinos from the impacts of global inflation and guarantee food security.'

'I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every member of the House of Representatives. Your tireless efforts and commitment to transparent budget proceedings have enabled us to approve this appropriations bill in record time once more,' he noted.?The House has been 'unwavering in its dedication to timely, transparent budgeting, completely devoid of the blemishes of pork barrel,' Romualdez said. 'Every peso has been scrutinized with utmost care, ensuring its alignment with the welfare and dreams of our beloved nation and its people.'

The biggest beneficiary of the realignment is the Department of Agriculture with a total of P64.5 billion divided among the Office of the Secretary, National Irrigation Authority, Philippine Coconut Authority and the Philippine Fisheries and Development Authority.

Also getting a huge chunk is the Department of Health with P43.9 billion in additional funds for its medical assistance to indigent program, cancer assistance program and hospital facility enhancement program as well as for the needs of its specialty hospitals and legacy hospitals.

The other beneficiaries are the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (P1 billion); Department of the Interior and Local Government-Philippine National Police (P960 million); Department of Labor and Employment (P27.9 billion); Department of Social Welfare and Development (P35.28 billion); Department of Transportation (P2.64 billion) and Commission on Higher Education (P17.1 billion).

Also, at least P1.23 billion in confidential and intelligence funds have been re-allocated to the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (P300 million), National Security Council (P100 million), Philippine Coast Guard (P100 million), Department of Foreign Affairs (P30 million), Office of the Ombudsman (P50.46 million), Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (P30 million) and Department of Transportation for airport development/expansion of Pag-asa Island airport (P351.85 million).?As for the P150 million in confidential funds sliced off from the Department of Education, this has been realigned to DepEd's Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education or GASTPE.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology's P25-million confidential fund was also earmarked for its 'increase of cybercrime prevention, investigation and coordination.'

Romualdez said the House had incorporated 'significant institutional and individual amendments to offer both immediate respite and enduring solutions to these challenges.'

'The escalating costs of living weigh heavily on our fellow Filipinos and we, in the House, recognize our mandate to address these concerns swiftly and effectively,' he maintained as he gave assurance that the chamber had 'undertaken rigorous measures to ensure judicious and lawful allocation of funds.'

'Our reforms echo our unwavering commitment to serving our people with utmost integrity,' Romualdez added.

