Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 2.9% in the April to June quarter, the lowest since July-September in 2019, with the labour market continuing to improve alongside the local economic recovery, the government said on Tuesday.

In the March to May period, the unemployment rate was unchanged with the previous three-month period at 3.0%, taking a breather after 13 consecutive periods of declines.

"The labour market should improve further in the coming months as the economic recovery gathers further strength," Ho Kai-ming, acting secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)