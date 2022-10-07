Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian shares lower on Friday, with Chinese property developers leading the slide on concerns over their financial health amid slowing economic growth in China.

** Participants were mostly staying away in the absence of clear direction, in particular ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long holiday, traders said.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 272.10 points or 1.51% at 17,740.05. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.79% to 6,074.65.

** Chinese developer CIFI Holdings hit a record low on Moody's downgrade and rivals followed, sending the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index to end down 3.95%. CIFI closed 8.3% lower.

** A sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares slipped 0.5%, while the IT sector dipped 2.6%, the financial sector ended 0.96% lower.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China , which gained 1.88%, while the biggest loser was Longfor Group, which fell 8.96%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.31%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.71%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp up 1.18%, followed by China Resources Beer, gaining 0.86% and Nongfu Spring , up by 0.42%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Longfor Group, Country Garden Holdings, which fell 6.88% and Alibaba Health Information Technology, down 4.69%. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Uttaresh.V)



