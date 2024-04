Hong Kong shares rose at the open of business Tuesday morning as investors turned their attention to the release of US consumer price data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.52 percent, or 86.33 points, to 16,819.18.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.44 points, to 3,044.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.11 percent, or 1.93 points, to 1,734.57.

