Hong Kong's May retail sales rose 18.4% from a year earlier thanks to the revival of inbound tourism and positive consumption sentiment, government data showed on Monday.

Sales increased to HK$34.5 billion ($4.40 billion), marking a sixth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 14.9% rise in April.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 16.5% year-on-year in May. That compared with a revised 13.1% growth in April. ($1 = 7.8342 Hong Kong dollars)




