Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Wednesday it was exploring opportunities with the Indonesian stock exchange (IDX) related to cross-border listings, product development and environmental, social and governance initiatives.

"The collaboration between the IDX and HKEX aims to strengthen the global position of the Indonesian capital market," said IDX President Director Iman Rachman.

The agreement comes as Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and his delegation met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday to exchange views on strengthening connections between them and ASEAN member states.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)



