The Marcos administration jacked up its borrowings to P1.42 trillion in the first semester, using up 64 percent of its crafted financing program for the year.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed total borrowings in January to June reached P1.42 trillion, 33 percent higher than the P1.07 trillion in the same period last year.

This means as of the first half, the government had already used up 64 percent of the P2.21-trillion borrowing plan for the year.

Almost 75 percent of the borrowings were sourced from local lenders at P1.056 trillion - a huge jump of 43 percent from P741.26 billion in end-June last year.

Of that amount, P686.15 billion was from fixed rate Treasury bonds, almost 30 percent above last year's P535.28 billion, amid higher interest rates for long-term government securities on the back of monetary policy tightening here and abroad.

It was also in the first semester when the Marcos administration issued its second retail T-bonds and raised P283.76 billion in February.

The government also borrowed the remaining P86.58 billion from short-term T-bills. In comparison, the Treasury had a net redemption of P251.92 billion in the same period last year.

In terms of external debt, the Treasury secured P366.41 billion, up 11 percent, from foreign sources during the first half.

About 45 percent of that was from the triple-tranche global bond issuance where the government raised some P163.61 billion as it took advantage of high demand and temporarily easing global interest rates early in January.

At the time, the government borrowed $500 million for its 5.5-year tenor with a coupon of 4.743 percent while it issued $1.25 billion for a 10.5-year maturity at five percent.

Its 25-year sustainability bond fetched an average of 5.5 percent and raised another $1.25 billion.

Further, much of the external financing at P145.06 billion was made up of program loans from multilateral institutions. The remaining P57.78 billion was from project loans.

Next year, the Philippines will increase its borrowing program by a little over 10 percent to P2.46 trillion, still in favor of domestic creditors.

Sourcing from the domestic market is part of the administration's prudent debt management strategy and its initiatives to further develop the domestic capital markets.

