The government targets to borrow P175 billion from the local debt market next month despite an environment of unstable interest rates for short and long-term securities.

In a memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers, the Bureau of the Treasury said it would auction off P15 billion each in T-bills for the five Mondays of May.

The short-dated T-bills will be offered at P5 billion each, with benchmark tenors of 91, 182 and 364 days. Total T-bills to be offered will be P75 billion.

For the long-term debt securities, the Treasury plans to raise P25 billion each in T-bonds for four Tuesdays of May, for a total of P100 billion.

The T-bonds on offer will have maturities of six, nine, 13 and seven years, respectively.

The May borrowing program is nine percent above the P160 billion set this month.

For April, however, the Treasury raised P140.922 billion or 88 percent of the intended amount.

This month, the Treasury raised P46.447 billion in T-bills and awarded P94.475 billion in T-bonds.

Interest rates were mixed this April for short and long term securities.

Yields started on a downtrend for T-bills but consistently went up for the past three weeks.

For T-bonds, rates were generally stable during the month, rising by only as much as 1.5 basis points over the past four weeks.

But demand for the short term securities declined for four straight weeks and was inconsistent for T-bonds.

Adding to the pressure was the decision of global oil producers to cut output, which could potentially impact global inflation at a time when a slowdown is anticipated.

Inflation hit a six-month low of 7.6 percent in March, with continued easing expected in the coming months. However, inflation still averaged 8.3 percent for the first quarter, way above the government's target.

In fact, the economic team of the Marcos administration recently jacked up its inflation assumption to five to seven percent, from the previous target of 2.5 to 4.5 percent in December, due to the persistent high prices of food, energy and transportation.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

