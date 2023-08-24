Despite confidence by most economic managers about the country's economic growth prospects, the pressure is on as the gross domestic product (GDP) expansion is likely to fall below the targets set by the government for the next three years.

According to its latest Monetary Policy Report, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects the GDP outturn in 2023, 2024 and 2025 to fall below the growth targets set by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier reported a slower-than-expected GDP growth of 4.3 percent in the first quarter from 6.4 percent in the second quarter of the year.

'Economic headwinds, along with the impact of the cumulative monetary policy adjustments, could result in GDP growth settling below the DBCC's target of six to seven percent for 2023 and 6.5 to eight percent for 2024 and 2025,' the BSP said.

It said the full-year growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 were adjusted downward to reflect the slower-than-expected GDP growth in the second quarter, as well as benign global economic conditions and higher global crude oil prices.

'Nevertheless, the growth forecasts indicate continued economic expansion, albeit at a slower pace, with projected impact of the BSP's policy rate adjustments peaking in 2024,' it said.

The BSP also said that growth in the medium-term could be supported by structural reform measures that could enhance the investment climate, as well as investor sentiment in the country.

These measures include the recent ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Trade Partnership (RCEP) agreement to support greater market access for goods and services, reduced trade barriers, and improved export competitiveness from simplified and harmonized rules.

Alongside RCEP's ratification, the BSP also cited the recent implementation of key economic liberalization laws, such as the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, Public Service Act and the Build-Operate-Transfer Law.

'The economy is projected to operate close to potential on average in 2023, but the strength of economic activity is likely to moderate over the policy horizon as pent-up demand wanes and prior monetary policy tightening manifests its full impact on the economy,' the BSP said.

The government economic team, led by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr., expressed confidence that the Philippine economy could meet the growth target set by the DBCC despite the slowdown in the second quarter.

Remolona said the BSP has enough elbow room to again raise interest rates without hurting the economy if upside risks to inflation, which is expected to return to within the two to four percent target by the fourth quarter of the year, materialize.

Inflation averaged 5.8 percent from January to July and remained above the two to four percent target band. The consumer price index has eased for six straight months to 4.7 percent in July from a peak of 8.7 percent in January.

This allowed the central bank to extend its hawkish pause to three rate-setting meetings between May and August, when it kept interest rates untouched after a cumulative 425-basis-point hikes from May last year to March this year to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Based on its latest assessment, the BSP sees inflation easing to 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter and further to 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Inflation is expected to pick up to 3.6 percent in the second quarter and to 3.7 percent in the third quarter of next year.

Upside risks to inflation include positive base effects, higher crude oil prices, and the lagged impact of minimum wage adjustments.

