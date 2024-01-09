In today's digital world, at least one out of four Philippine firms are exposed to a rising incidence of disruptive attacks, making the country the worst place in Southeast Asia in terms of cybersecurity defense. According to a 2023 report released by Global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks, 29 percent of local organizations in the Philippines experienced a worrisome surge of 50 percent or more in disruptive cyber incidents over the past year. The attacks have raised significant concerns about the security of operations technology (OT), particularly within critical infrastructures.

Data breaches have also become rampant, causing massive losses among organizations both from an operational and regulatory standpoint. The figures cited are worrisome as a business owner, board director, management or steward of an organization. When disaster strikes, it can cause millions in losses and penalties.

To strengthen organizations' digital resilience and security, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited online training entitled Governance Framework on Data Protection and Cybersecurity: Application of International Community-Driven Standards to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This special program is designed for the governing bodies, executive management, and senior managers of government agencies or business enterprises that operate in cyberspace. Drawn from globally recognized community-driven standards, this training will determine principles, statutory requirements, regulatory controls, and organizational roles in setting up the governance context for data protection and cybersecurity; construct risk and threat models; adopt appropriate security control standards to support strategic objectives; and establish administrative and technical requirements for handling security events and incidents effectively.

Learn all these from CGBP course director and master trainer, John J. Macasio, who is the trainer and consultant at the Information and Communications Technology Literacy and Competency Development Bureau of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. He has done capability building with the Department of Finance (and some of its attached agency); Department of Agriculture (National Meat Inspection Services); PhilHealth (Information Security Group); Light Rail Transit Authority; Philippine Fish Port Authority; MAA General Assurance; and PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority among many others. He co-authored the United Nations ESCAP/ APCICT published guidance on ICT Project Management - Theory and Application. The academic module has been introduced and translated in six languages.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for business owners, members of the board and key management officers, department heads and IT practitioners, chief technology officers, data privacy officers, consultants and anyone interested in the topic.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Governance Commission for GOCCs; Supreme Court for MCLE; BSP's Anti-Money Laundering Council, DILG-Local Government Academy; Civil Service Commission; and other regulatory agencies.

For details and a complete list of other Best Practices programs such as Best Practices in Digital Record Governance and Management, Best Practices in Digital Transformation Risk Management and more, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

