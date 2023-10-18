Oil companies are implementing mixed price adjustments at the domestic pumps today, with gasoline prices up and diesel prices down.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil firms said prices would increase by P0.55 per liter for gasoline, while prices for both diesel and kerosene would decrease by P0.95 per liter.

The price adjustments, which reflect movement in the international oil market, will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex and Cleanfuel which started implementing the price movements at 12:01 a.m.

This week's price movements extend the rollbacks in diesel to a second straight week and kerosene to a fourth successive week.

Oil firms last week slashed prices by a hefty amount - P3.05 per liter for gasoline, P2.45 per liter for diesel and P3 per liter for kerosene.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P12.25 per liter for gasoline, P11.35 per liter for diesel and P5.94 per liter for kerosene, Department of Energy data showed.

