The country's foreign exchange reserves slipped below the $100-billion level in June after the national government paid maturing foreign obligations, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

Preliminary data released by the BSP showed that the country's gross international reserves (GIR) declined to a four-month low of $99.77 billion in June from $100.59 billion in May.

This is the first time in four months that the buffer fell below $100 billion and is the lowest since the $98.22 billion recorded in February.

'The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the national government's net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations and pay for its various expenditures,' the central bank said.

The central bank also cited the downward adjustments in the value of its gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market.

The GIR is the sum of all foreign exchange flowing into the country and serves as buffer to ensure that it will not run out of foreign exchange that it can use in case of external shocks.

Despite the continued decline in the first half of the year, the BSP said the GIR level represents more than adequate external liquidity buffer.

According to the central bank, the buffer is equivalent to 7.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It is also about 5.7 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

By convention, the GIR is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three months' worth of the country's imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It is also considered adequate if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country's foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate 12-month period.

Latest data showed the value of the central bank's gold holdings declined by two percent to $10.01 billion in June from $10.21 billion in May, while its foreign investments also slipped slightly to $84.05 billion from $84.76 billion.

The BSP dipped into the buffer to actively intervene in the foreign exchange market to help the peso strengthen to as high as 53.68 to $1 on February 3 from an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October last year. The peso is now trading at the 55-56 to $1 range.

In its latest Asia FX Outlook for the second half of 2023, MUFG Bank Ltd. said the BSP generally intervenes to smoothen out changes in the currency.

MUFG said the BSP was a little more aggressive in publicly talking down the market when the peso-dollar exchange rate rose closer to 56.5, in part as inflation remained quite elevated and for fear of larger exchange rate pass-through.

'We estimate that year-to-date, BSP has purchased around $4 billion in FX reserves,' MUFG said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the buffer could still strengthen the country's external position, which is a key pillar of the country's continued favorable credit ratings for the third straight year.

The credit ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S and P Global Ratings, mostly at one to three notches above the minimum investment grade, reflect the Philippines' resilience despite the COVID pandemic that caused downgrades in other countries around the world.

After hitting an all-time high of $110.12 billion in 2020, the country's dollar buffer has steadily declined to $108.79 billion in 2021 and $96.15 billion in 2022.

After exceeding the $93 billion target last year, the BSP now expects the GIR level to settle at $100 billion this year and at $102 billion next year.

