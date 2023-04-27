Japanese equities attracted big foreign inflows last week as a weaker yen and data showing a rebound in tourist arrivals lifted domestic stocks to a more than eight-month high, bolstering investor appetite.

Foreign investors bought a net 1.02 trillion yen ($7.63 billion) of Japanese equities last week, after 1.59 trillion yen of net purchases the previous week, data from exchanges showed.

Foreigners drew 276.05 billion yen of cash equities and poured 744.26 billion yen into derivatives.

Domestic retailers, auto and other exporters were strong performers last week, thanks to data showing a surge in foreign visitors in March and the weakness in the yen.

The Nikkei share average jumped to an over eight-month high of 28,778.37 last week before slipping ahead of the weekend to settle with 0.25% gains for the week.

The broader Topix index added 0.8% last week.

Japan's progress on streamlining corporate governance to safeguard investor interests has supported foreign purchases of its equities in the last couple of weeks, analysts said.

Meanwhile, foreigners drew 41.6 billion yen of Japanese long-term bonds in a fourth successive week of net buying, while also securing a net 667.7 billion yen of short-term debt instruments last week.

On the other hand, Japanese investors sold a net 1.06 trillion yen of long-term overseas bonds last week after purchases of 502.5 billion yen the previous week. They also pulled out 181 billion yen from short-term debt securities.

Japanese investors were, however, net buyers of 173.1 billion yen of foreign equities, which marked their biggest weekly net purchase in three weeks. ($1 = 133.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;)



