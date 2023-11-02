Foreign investors remained net sellers of Japanese stocks for a second straight week in the week to Oct. 27 as a rebound in long-term Treasury yields dampened risk appetite.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreign investors exited worth 602.15 billion yen ($4.00 billion) of stocks on a net basis last week, after withdrawals worth 188.4 billion yen in the previous week.

They sold about 661.56 billion yen worth of derivatives but purchased 59.41 billion yen of cash equities last week.

Meanwhile, Japanese shares have surged more than 3% so far this week after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continued with ultra-low interest rates during its policy meeting on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday also supported risk sentiments.

Japanese stocks have drawn about 4.61 trillion yen worth of foreign inflows so far this year, compared with net selling of about 4.32 trillion yen in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, non-native investors shed a net 1.67 billion yen of long-term Japanese bonds in a second straight week of net selling, data from Japan's Finance Ministry showed.

Japanese short-term debt securities, however, secured a net 2.28 billion yen worth of foreign capital during the week, the biggest amount in seven weeks.

Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign stocks for a fifth successive week, pouring in about 311.4 billion yen, the highest in four weeks.

They also secured about 238.5 billion yen of long-term overseas bonds but sold 279.5 billion yen of short-term debt instruments. ($1 = 150.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



