More foreign banks have lowered their economic growth forecasts for the Philippines after a disappointing gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the second quarter of the year.

Aris Dacanay, economist for ASEAN at HSBC, said the British banking giant has slashed its GDP growth forecast for the Philippines to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent for this year given the downward surprise from April to June.

For 2024, Dacanay said HSBC also lowered its projection to 5.2 from 5.6 percent.

The Philippines reported a slower-than-expected GDP growth of 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 6.4 percent in the first quarter due to external and domestic headwinds brought about by elevated inflation and higher interest rates.

'We expect growth in the next four quarters to remain below the historical average for numerous reasons, the most important being private consumption; households that have dipped into their savings in the past three years will likely rein in their consumption to build their savings back up,' Dacanay said.

He said the government's ongoing efforts to regain fiscal space would also likely keep government consumption softer than usual.

HSBC sees a GDP growth of around five percent or below in the quarters ahead.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sees the expansion picking up to 4.8 percent in the third quarter before slowing anew to 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter. The growth is seen picking up in 2024 at 4.2 percent in the first quarter, five percent in the second and 5.8 percent in the third and fourth quarters.

'The punchy rate hikes last year, as well, will come to the fore and rein in overall investment demand. We believe the silver lining here is that exports in the archipelago seemed to have stabilized as of late, which will likely help to support growth as domestic demand cools,' Dacanay said.

The BSP aggressively raised key policy rates by a cumulative 425 basis points between May 2022 to March 2023 to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

With the inflation downtrend and stable local currency, the BSP's Monetary Board kept interest rates unchanged as it adopted a prudent pause during its rate-setting meetings in May and June.

'We can see that the central bank's tight monetary stance is already deep in the works - filtering through the economy by reining in investments. In particular, the growth in total outstanding loans to economic activities is moderating after briefly recovering post-pandemic,' Dacanay said.

HSBC expects credit growth to ease even further as the BSP keeps monetary policy tight for a prolonged period, only cutting policy rates when the US Federal Reserve starts cutting rates.

Likewise, Nomura of Japan also lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.2 percent from the original projection of 5.5 percent after a disappointing second quarter outturn.

It also lowered its GDP growth projection for Singapore to 0.5 percent from 1.1 percent, but raised its forecast for Indonesia to 5.1 percent from 4.7 percent.

'Our new forecasts nonetheless pencil in weak growth momentum across the board for the remainder of the year, driven more by softening domestic demand,' Nomura's Euben Paracuelles and Charnon Boonnuch said.

Despite the deterioration in the near-term growth outlook, the authors continue to expect all three central banks to maintain their policy settings in the next few months.

'Surprisingly diverging the second quarter GDP data released by three ASEAN countries last week were a mixed bag, and surprised expectations both on the upside (Indonesia) and downside (Philippines and Singapore),' they said.

Despite the slowdown, economic managers of the Marcos administration are optimistic that the six to seven percent GDP growth target for this year is still achievable.

With a GDP expansion of 5.3 percent in the first half of the year, the economy needs to grow by at least 6.6 percent to meet the lower end of the target range.

Meanwhile, Oxford Economics has trimmed its economic forecast for the Philippines this year following the slower GDP growth result in the second quarter.

'We now expect 2023 growth to be 4.5 percent, down from 5.4 percent previously,' Oxford Economics assistant economist Makoto Tsuchiya said in an email yesterday.

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority said the Philippine economy grew by 4.3 percent in the second quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent in the previous quarter and 7.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

Tsuchiya said the second quarter GDP print confirms the lagged impact of monetary tightening on domestic demand.

'We expect this will sustain for the coming quarters,' he said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

