The Philippine economy may grow to above six percent in the second quarter mainly due to base effects and improved government spending, according to British banking giant HSBC.

The tariff reduction for rice could also add 1.4 percent to overall growth this year, it said.

Aris Dacanay, economist for ASEAN at HSBC, said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth likely accelerated to above six percent in the second quarter from 5.7 percent in the first quarter and 4.3 percent in the same quarter in 2023.

If realized, this would be within the government's six to seven percent target for 2024.

'Right now, we're not underspending. So, with the spending plan in check, with consumption slowing down but still robust, with investments cooling but not really falling off a cliff, quarter-on-quarter growth should be a little less than potential, but year-on-year growth should be above six percent,' Dacanay said.

The economy posted a slower GDP print in the second quarter last year as government underspending dragged economic activity. The Philippines has since bounced back with a faster growth in the first quarter.

Household consumption also grew by 4.7 percent in the first quarter, marking the slowest growth rate in private consumption since 2010.

The recently approved tariff reduction on rice could add 1.4 percentage points to growth this year under the best-case scenario and depending on the timing of implementation.

'Cutting the tariff rate of rice by 20 percentage points could unlock around two percent of household budgets to be spent on other things, more so for low-income households who spend a larger proportion of their budgets on rice,' Dacanay said.

'With household consumption representing 70 percent of the economy, unleashing two percent of household income will help support household consumption and, consequently, boost overall growth,' he said.

President Marcos has lowered the tariff for imported rice, for both in- and out-quota rates, to 15 percent from 35 percent until 2028 to bring down the price of rice to P29 per kilo for the poorest consumers.

The tariff rate cut also poses downside risks to the inflation outlook, Dacanay said.

'Let's say the rice tariff rate cut happens tomorrow or happens within June. I do think that's a big downside risk to the inflation outlook, and perhaps inflation will not breach the four percent target in the second quarter,' he said.

If fully implemented, the economist said the tariff cuts could ease inflation by as much as 1.8 percentage points this year.

However, the economist said they have not included the tariff rate cuts to their official growth and inflation forecasts this year.

HSBC expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.8 percent this year and 6.1 percent in 2025. Both projections are below the government's six to seven percent target for 2024 and 6.5 to 7.5 percent goal for 2025.

Meanwhile, the bank sees inflation averaging 3.6 percent this year before picking up to 3.8 percent next year.

