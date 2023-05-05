The economy likely grew by a slower 6.1 percent in the first quarter, according to Security Bank Corp.

Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said that headline inflation is expected to continue to ease and household consumption would continue to be the main driver, lending support to growth for the remaining quarters.

'No stagflation nor recession scenarios are seen at this time,' Roces said.

Security Bank's projected first quarter GDP growth is slower than the eight percent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2022 and the 7.1-percent expansion in the fourth quarter.

The listed bank expects the GDP expansion to slow to 6.3 percent this year after accelerating to 7.6 percent last year from 5.7 percent in 2021 as the economy further reopened with the lifting of strict COVID quarantine and lockdown protocols.

According to Roces, the country's resilient private spending and positive capital formation continue to drive the optimistic outlook.

Roces said the headline inflation is expected to continue to moderate, with a projected full-year average of 5.4 percent after quickening to 5.8 percent last year from 3.9 percent in 2021.

'However, core inflation may remain sticky in the next three to four months as private spending remains robust. The government's efforts to address the supply situation in food and crude, coupled with the central bank's monetary policy should keep inflation in check,' he said.

Inflation averaged 8.3 percent in the first quarter, well above the two to four percent target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

'Despite the challenges posed by sticky inflation and elevated rates, the Philippines is not expected to experience stagflation or recession scenarios,' Roces said.

He said that production and consumption are expected to moderate given the prevailing inflation environment, but overall, the country's economic activity remains stable following the pandemic lockdowns.

'Retail footprint is steady, tourism is robust, while manufacturing continues to expand,' he said.

He added that downside risks to the economic outlook include the possibility of renewed COVID outbreaks, crude-induced inflation, global food supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

He said the country's economic outlook remains positive, with strong GDP growth projected and inflation anticipated to remain in check.

'Despite persistent downside risks, policymakers are expected to take proactive steps to manage these risks and promote continued economic growth,' Roces said.

