Seven of every 10 Filipinos disapproved of the government's action to rein in inflation, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey, which also showed Filipinos considering the need to control the rising cost of basic commodities the most urgent national concern.

Results of the Dec. 3 to 7 survey, released yesterday, showed higher disapproval in most issues cited in the poll.

Controlling inflation had the highest disapproval at 73 percent, up from 56 percent in a similar survey conducted in September 2023.

Only nine percent said they approved of the government's efforts to address the rising cost of basic commodities, down from 16 percent.

Other issues deemed poorly addressed by the government were increasing workers' pay, disapproval of which rose from 24 percent to 36 percent; fighting graft and corruption (from 23 percent to 33 percent); reducing poverty (from 31 percent to 39 percent) and addressing hunger (from 16 percent to 24 percent).

Out of 14 issues included in the survey, the government gained majority approval in eight, with the highest for protecting overseas Filipinos workers with 78 percent from 74 percent; responding to the needs of areas affected by calamities with 76 percent from 72 percent; stopping the destruction of the environment with 62 percent from 54 percent and defending Philippine territory (61 percent from 59 percent).

In other issues, the government gained majority but lower approval. These are in promoting peace (61 percent from 63 percent), fighting criminality (56 percent from 57 percent), equal enforcement of the law (51 percent from 55 percent) and providing assistance to farmers (50 percent from 55 percent).

Aside from inflation, other issues that had less than 50 percent approval were creating more jobs with 45 percent from 43 percent, addressing hunger with 41 percent from 46 percent, increasing the pay of workers with 34 percent from 41 percent, fighting graft and corruption with 30 percent from 45 percent and reducing poverty with 24 percent from 29 percent.

Survey respondents were also asked to identify up to three issues that they think the government should immediately address.

Seventy-two percent identified inflation as among their three most urgent national concerns, with 42 percent ranking it first.

Controlling inflation was followed by increasing the pay of workers (40 percent), creating more jobs (28 percent) and reducing poverty (25 percent).

Other issues identified were fighting graft and corruption (19 percent), providing assistance to farmers (18 percent), addressing hunger (18 percent) and fighting criminality (15 percent).

Slight increase

The same Pulse Asia survey also showed approval and trust ratings of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte slightly increasing in the last quarter of 2023.

The survey showed 68 percent of the respondents approving of the performance of Marcos.

It was up three points from the 65 percent obtained in a similar survey in September 2023.

Meanwhile, those who disapproved of the performance of Marcos decreased from 10 percent to nine percent, while those who were undecided went down from 25 percent to 22 percent.

Approval of Marcos was highest among those in balance Luzon at 74 percent (up from 66 percent), followed by those in the Visayas at 66 percent (from 73 percent), Metro Manila at 64 percent (from 60 percent) and Mindanao at 62 percent (from 60 percent).

It also increased across socio-economic classes, with the highest among class D at 69 percent (from 68 percent), followed by those in class E at 68 percent (from 53 percent) and class ABC at 63 percent (from 53 percent).

