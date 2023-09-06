The country's debt service burden further increased as of end-May as foreign debt hit an all-time high of $118.81 billion in the first quarter due to statistical adjustment and as the national government borrowed more from offshore creditors, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on preliminary data, debt service burden soared by 158.3 percent to $6.46 billion from January to May compared to $2.5 billion in the same period last year.

During the five-month period, principal payments surged by 176 percent to $3.75 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago.

Likewise, interest payments surged by 138 percent to $2.71 billion in the first five months from $1.14 billion in the same period last year.

The debt service burden represents principal and interest payments after rescheduling.

It consists of principal and interest payments on fixed medium and long-term credits, including International Monetary Fund (IMF) credits, loans covered by the Paris Club and commercial banks' rescheduling and new money facilities.

It also includes interest payments on fixed and revolving short-term liabilities of banks and non-banks, excluding prepayments on future years' maturities of foreign loans and principal payments on fixed and revolving short-term liabilities of banks and non-banks.

The latest foreign debt in the first quarter was 8.2 percent higher than the $109.75 billion incurred a year ago, and by 6.8 percent compared to the end-2022 level of $111.27 billion.

The rise in the debt level during the first quarter was driven primarily by the statistical adjustment involving the inclusion of the non-resident holdings of peso-denominated debt securities issued onshore in the debt stock.

The increase was also driven by the net availments of $2.7 billion largely by the national government as it raised $3 billion from the issuance of a multi-tranche global bond for general financing requirements, as well as prior periods' adjustments of $767 million.

The central bank cited the appreciation of other currencies against the dollar, which increased the dollar equivalent of borrowings denominated in other currencies, thereby resulting in an overall positive foreign exchange revaluation of $432 million.

Likewise, the year-on-year increase was traced to the net availments of $7.6 billion, of which $7.4 billion pertained to national government borrowings, as well as inclusion of non-resident holdings of peso-denominated debt securities amounting to $3.8 billion.

The statistical adjustment, which resulted from the availability of detailed information on non-resident holdings of said securities, is in line with the standards of the IMF under the External Debt Statistics Guide and the International Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, 6th edition for external debt reporting.

Amid the increase, the country's external debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio rose to 29 percent in end-March from 27.5 percent in the same period last year due to a change in the scope of the external debt stock to include non-resident holdings of peso-denominated debt securities issued onshore.

Public sector external debt grew by 11.6 percent to $75.2 billion in the first quarter from the previous quarter's $67.4 billion, resulting in a higher share of 63.3 percent from 60.1 percent.

During the quarter, private sector debt slightly declined to $43.6 billion as of end-March from $43.9 billion as of end-2022, with share to total likewise decreasing to 36.7 percent from 39.4 percent.

Major creditor countries include Japan with $14.3 billion followed by the US with $3.6 billion and the United Kingdom with $3.2 billion. In terms of currency mix, the country's debt stock remained largely denominated in dollar with 76 percent followed by Japanese yen with 8.3 percent.

The national government borrows heavily from foreign and domestic creditors to finance the country's budget deficit as it spends more than what it actually earns.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

