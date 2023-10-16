The government's debt payments jumped by almost 60 percent to P972.3 billion from January to July this year versus last year's P614.55 billion, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury.

Almost 65 percent or P626.28 billion of the total debt service during the seven-month period went to the amortization or settlement of the principal amount.

This was double the P305.25 billion paid in the comparative period last year.

On the other hand, interest payments went up by 12 percent to P346 billion from P309.31 billion in the seven-month period of last year.

Spending on amortization goes to returning the loan principal, while interest payments go to complying with interest obligations.

For amortization, the bulk of it at 90 percent or P561.5 billion was remitted to domestic creditors, while the remaining 10 percent or P64.78 billion principal payments were made to foreign sources.

Meanwhile, close to 70 percent of the interest payments at P231.89 billion were issued to domestic creditors.

Broken down, the government paid the interest for P141.85 billion in fixed-rate Treasury bonds (T-bonds), P78.31 billion in retail T-bonds and P8.19 billion in Treasury bills (T-bills).

The Treasury sells government securities every week to generate funding for public programs and projects. Short-dated T-bills have tenors of 91, 182 and 364 days while long-term T-bonds have maturities of up to over 20 years.

Aside from payment to local lenders, the government also settled P114.12 billion in interest owed to foreign financiers in end-July.

As of end-July, the government has settled 62.7 percent of its total debt service for 2023, which is at a record P1.55 trillion in debt service expenditure.

This is divided into an 80:20 mix in favor of domestic creditors.

The government intends to spend P610.67 billion for interest payments and return P941.35 billion worth of principal to comply with the amortization of debts mostly to local lenders as well.

For 2024, the government aims to settle a record P1.91 trillion in debts, divided into P1.24 trillion for principal amortization and P670.47 billion for interest payments.

This will be 23 percent higher than the P1.55 trillion target debt service for 2023.

