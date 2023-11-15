Credit growth slowed for the sixth straight month to hit the slowest pace in almost two years in September as higher-for-longer interest rates continued to bite, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data from the BSP showed that loans disbursed by universal and commercial banks went up by 6.5 percent to P11.17 trillion in end-September from P10.49 trillion in the same period last year.

This was slower than the 7.2-percent increase recorded in August and was the slowest since the 4.8-percent growth recorded in December 2021.

Bank lending activities have been moderating in the past few months due to the lagged impact of the aggressive rate hikes delivered by monetary authorities to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Despite the series of aggressive rate hikes delivered by the Monetary Board since May last year, credit growth increased by double-digit level since April 2022 until it reached a high of 13.9 percent in October and November 2022 as the economy further reopened.

From a double-digit credit growth of 10.2 percent in March, the increase in bank lending slowed to 9.7 percent in April, 9.4 percent in May, 7.8 percent in June, 7.7 percent in July, 7.2 percent in August and 6.5 percent in September.

'Lending to productive activities markedly slowed to 4.9 percent from double-digit growth rates in 2022,' China Bank chief economist Domini Velasquez said.

The BSP remains the most aggressive central bank in the region after raising key policy rates by 450 basis points, including the 25-basis-point off-cycle hike on Oct. 26 to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations.

For September, the rise in loan releases to production activities slowed further to 4.9 percent from 5.5 percent in August to reach P9.65 trillion from P9.2 trillion in the same month last year, and accounted for 86.4 percent of the total disbursements.

The growth in disbursements to the volatile real estate sector eased to five percent, reaching only P2.23 trillion, followed by the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with a slower growth rate of 6.6 percent to P1.28 trillion.

The growth in loans extended to the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sector picked up slightly to 9.2 percent with P1.23 trillion or 11 percent of the total.

On the other hand, the contraction of the loans to the manufacturing sector accelerated to 3.8 percent to P1.17 trillion for a share of 10.5 percent.

'Loans to the manufacturing sector softened, aggravated by a tepid global trade. Segments under the services sector also showed signs of deceleration such as accommodation and food service activities,' Velasquez said.

According to the BSP, the strong momentum of consumer loans was maintained with a 23.5-percent increase to hit P1.19 trillion in end-September from P966.32 billion a year ago.

Households cornered 10.6 percent of the total loan disbursements by big banks in end-September.

'On a positive note, consumer loans sustained the robust expansion with no immediate signs of weakening,' she said.

Credit card loans soared by 30.5 percent to P661.9 billion from P507.44 billion, while auto loans zoomed by 13.4 percent to P367.47 billion from P324.11 billion.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth bounced back to 5.9 percent in the third quarter after slumping to 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 6.4 percent in the first quarter.

'Looking ahead, we anticipate that consumer loans will benefit from a slowdown in inflation and ongoing support through remittances and a strong labor market,' Velasquez said.

Meanwhile, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Philippine banks improved for the second consecutive month to 3.4 percent in September from 3.42 percent in August. This was the lowest since the 3.33 percent recorded in March.

The ratio peaked at 4.51 percent in July and August 2021 as the Philippine economy struggled due to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

According to BSP data, the bad debts of Philippine banks rose by 7.2 percent to P444.31 billion in September from P414.61 billion in the same month last year.

The slight decline in the industry's NPL ratio in September was attributed to the continued growth in bank loans demand that broadened the base.

