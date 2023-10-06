Credit growth slowed for the fifth straight month in August to hit the slowest pace in almost two years as high interest rates continues to bite, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data from the central bank showed that loans disbursed by universal and commercial banks went up by 7.2 percent to P11.07 trillion in end-August from P10.33 trillion recorded in end-August last year.

This was slower than the 7.7-percent increase recorded in July and was the slowest since the 4.8 percent in December 2021.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the slightly slower credit growth could be attributed to the normalization of the base from lower base effects after the full lifting of strict COVID quarantine and lockdown protocols.

Ricafort also cited the rising trend in global and local interest rates and higher

inflation that led to higher borrowing/financing costs for consumers, businesses and other institutions, partly slowing down the demand for loans.

He also noted the risk of economic slowdown or recession in the US.

The BSP has attributed the moderation in bank lending activities in the past few months to the lagged impact of the aggressive rate hikes delivered by monetary authorities to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Despite the series of aggressive rate hikes delivered by the central bank's Monetary Board, credit growth increased by double-digit levels since April 2022 until it reached a high of 13.9 percent in October and November 2022 as the economy further reopened.

From a double-digit credit growth of 10.2 percent in March, the increase in bank lending slowed to 9.7 percent in April, 9.4 percent in May, 7.8 percent in June, 7.7 percent in July and 7.2 percent in August.

The BSP emerged as the most aggressive central bank in the region after raising key policy rates by 425 basis points between May last year and March this year.

Amid inflation downtrend and stable local currency, the BSP extended its hawkish pause as it kept interest rates untouched in three rate-setting meetings since May this year, but signaled a possible rate hike in November amid upside risks to inflation.

For August, the rise in loan releases to production activities slowed further to 5.5 percent from 6.2 percent in July to reach P9.58 trillion from P9.08 trillion in the same month last year, and accounted for 86.5 percent of the total disbursements.

The rise in disbursements to the volatile real estate sector quickened to 5.7 percent with P2.2 trillion that accounted for 19.9 percent of the total, followed by the wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with a slower increase of 7.1 percent to P1.27 trillion for an 11.5 percent share.

The growth in loans extended to the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sector also slowed to nine percent with P1.22 trillion or 11 percent of the total.

On the other hand, the contraction of the loans to the manufacturing sector increased to 3.7 percent or P1.16 trillion for a share of 10.5 percent.

According to the BSP, the strong momentum of consumer loans was maintained at a growth of 22.7 percent to reach P1.17 trillion in end-August this year from P950.79 billion in end August last year. Households cornered 10.5 percent of the total loan disbursements by big banks in end August.

Credit card loans jumped by 29.7 percent to P645.21 billion from P497.6 billion even if the BSP Monetary Board decided to raise the cap on interest rate charges to three percent per month from two percent early this year.

Likewise, auto loans booked a double-digit 10.94 percent increase to P59.83 billion from P324.53 billion, while salary-based general-purpose consumption loans grew by 17.7 percent to P132.83 billion from P112.83 billion.

Ricafort believes that borrowing costs would remain high as BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. already signaled that the possible rate hike in November would not be the last. The US Federal Reserve also signaled additional rate hikes after keeping rates untouched last month.

'Further easing trend in year-on-year inflation for the coming months, amid still relatively higher base/denominator effects until early 2024 would, in turn, also help fundamentally and eventually help ease interest rates, thereby would also help spur loan demand, especially if the Fed starts to cut rates in 2024,' Ricafort said.

