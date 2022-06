COVID-19 flare-ups in parts of the northeastern Chinese provinces of Jilin and Liaoning are still developing, with the source of infection unclear and the risk of spreading high, a national health official said on Thursday.

Nationwide, China's COVID cases have showed a trend of steady declines, but small fluctuations remain in some areas, National Health Commission official Lei Zhenglong told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)



