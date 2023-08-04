Social media
Home page>WORLD>China and Asia Pacific >Cleanup in Beijing’s flo...
WEATHER

Cleanup in Beijing’s flood-hit suburbs begins

Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS

The hard-hit village of Shuiyuzui was struggling with the aftermath of the historic rains

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 4, 2023
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
On the banks of the Yongding River west of Beijing yesterday, Chen Xiaoyuan stared at the remains of a bridge that once led to his village.
Cleanup has begun after the region’s worst rainfall in years battered northern China, killing at least 20 people, destroying infrastructure and deluging swathes of Beijing and its surrounding areas. In the village of Chenjiazhuang west of Beijing, the deluge ripped up trees and sent debris crashing into a bridge Monday, causing it to collapse, Chen said.
“Everyone in our village used to use this bridge each day,” Chen, 50, said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this here, even in 2012,” he said, referencing heavy rains over 10 years ago that left 79 people dead.
His home still lacks electricity and water.
But Chen was lucky that his house was situated at a high enough level to not be affected directly by the surging floods.
Others weren’t so fortunate: Chen said one of his former classmates was missing and that he was feared to have been swept away by the torrent.
Further upstream, the hard-hit village of Shuiyuzui was struggling with the aftermath of the historic rains, which tore down a perimeter wall, sending waters flooding into residential buildings.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

China's stubborn savers risk precipitating liquidity trap

China's stubborn savers risk precipitating liquidity trap
China's stubborn savers risk precipitating liquidity trap
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit

Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit
Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit
INVESTMENT

Toyota, China's Pony.Ai to set up JV with $139mln investment

Toyota, China's Pony.Ai to set up JV with $139mln investment
Toyota, China's Pony.Ai to set up JV with $139mln investment
EQUITIES

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of more policy easing

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of more policy easing
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of more policy easing
CRIME

South Koreans shocked after back-to-back stabbing rampages

South Koreans shocked after back-to-back stabbing rampages
South Koreans shocked after back-to-back stabbing rampages
WEATHER

Floodwaters rise in China's northeast as rains lash Heilongjiang province

Floodwaters rise in China's northeast as rains lash Heilongjiang province
Floodwaters rise in China's northeast as rains lash Heilongjiang province
TAXATION

Australia welcomes end of Chinese barley tariffs

Australia welcomes end of Chinese barley tariffs
Australia welcomes end of Chinese barley tariffs
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Citigroup's Asia family office clients poised to grow 25% in 2023

Citigroup's Asia family office clients poised to grow 25% in 2023
Citigroup's Asia family office clients poised to grow 25% in 2023
MOST READ
1.

UAE's non-oil sector growth slips in July, but remains firmly in expansion mode

2.

Saudi Arabia to lead GCC’s education sector with $50bln allocation in 2023 budget

3.

Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit plummets 85% as weak demand and prices weigh

4.

Abu Dhabi investment giants ADQ, IHC Capital set to consolidate real estate, hospitality assets

5.

UAE economy expands 3.8% in Q1 buoyed by non-oil sector

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Meteorology Department warns of strong wind and high sea

2

Maximum temperature in Qatar forecasted to reach 49°C

3

Qatar: Hot, hazy weather expected today

4

Qatar: Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind, high sea

5

Qatar: Very hot, slightly dusty weather expected today

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

RETAIL

UAE burger chain Pickl plans global expansion with 200 new outlets

UAE burger chain Pickl plans global expansion with 200 new outlets
UAE burger chain Pickl plans global expansion with 200 new outlets
ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire 30% in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field

UTILITIES

Dubai’s Drake & Scull unit secures $84mln contract in Jordan

EQUITIES

Dubai Empower's Q2 net profit slips

LATEST NEWS
1

Mark Zuckerberg builds backyard fighting ring, WhatsApp chat shows his wife is not happy

2

Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi expat who works in a salon, wins Jeep Wrangler with Big Ticket

3

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch second 'Ambassadors for Nature' programme

4

Rio Tinto counts the cost of producing green aluminium: Andy Home

5

Mission possible? Power companies more hopeful of Trudeau climate goal than Alberta premier

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds