DUBAI - Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, has lauded the advancement in the overall relations between China and the UAE, especially in the areas of culture and education.

In recent years, their people-to-people ties have seen significant development, he said, noting the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), while participating in an event marking the start of the new academic year held at the Chinese School Dubai, Ambassador Yiming said that the cultural and educational exchange between China and the UAE is a key aspect of their cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of the Chinese School Dubai, being the first such school established abroad and supported by the Chinese government, as well as by the UAE’s leadership and Dubai’s government.

He also pointed out that China and the UAE share a long history of friendly cooperation. He expressed his pride in their growing cultural exchange. He added that the new partnerships between the two countries, most notably in sectors as vital as culture and education, underscore the friendship between their peoples.

"We thank the UAE for hosting the first Chinese school in the Arab region and encouraging us to soon establish Chinese universities in Dubai," the Chinese Ambassador said. The UAE has the largest Chinese community in the region, totalling 300,000 Chinese people who live in security and peace in the country, he added.