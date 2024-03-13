China's yuan softened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as traders pared back U.S. rate cut expectations after sticky inflation data overnight. The dollar held firm as a second straight month of stronger-than-expected inflation effectively shut the door on the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut before June, and made back-to-back reductions after that look increasingly less likely. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.093 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0963. The official midpoint was fixed at the strongest level since Jan. 2. While the central bank intensified the defense of yuan, analysts called for a more aggressive stimulus package from the Chinese government to revive confidence in the world's second largest economy. "The drip-feed of modest measures needs to add up to a large enough package to boost growth and confidence dynamics, bringing China out of its visibly entrenched debt-deflation spiral – we are not there yet," said Lemon Zhang, FX strategist at Barclays. The yuan will face headwinds from a carry perspective as long-dated U.S.-China rate differentials should widen, he added. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1809 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1876 at midday, 45 pips away from the previous late session close and 1.33% away from the midpoint. The global dollar index fell to 102.919 from the previous close of 102.957, while the offshore yuan was trading -0.08% away from the onshore spot at 7.1933 per dollar. The yuan market at 3:13AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.093 7.0963 0.05% Spot yuan 7.1876 7.1831 -0.06% Divergence from 1.33% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.25% Spot change since 2005 15.15% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 102.919 102.957 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.1933 -0.08% * Offshore 6.9885 1.50% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



