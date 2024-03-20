China's yuan held steady near a key threshold on Wednesday, as broad dollar strength was offset by persistently firmer-than-expected guidance by the central bank. The greenback gained ground as the yen weakened following the Bank of Japan's decision a day earlier to raise interest rate but maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance. The yuan, however, was little moved thanks to the Chinese central bank's months-long practice of setting the rate at levels firmer than market projections as it attempts to keep the currency stable.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0968 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0985. Wednesday's midpoint was 999 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.1967. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1962 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1993 at midday. That was 3 pips firmer than the previous late session close, and within striking distance of the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar level. Currency traders said the key threshold offered strong support for the yuan. "We argue that the PBOC's CNY fixing policy support, which effectively capped the onshore yuan below 7.2 level, will likely constrain further upside for USD/CNH," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. The market also shrugged off China's widely-expected decision to keep benchmark lending loan prime rates (LPRs) unchanged at a monthly fixing earlier in the session. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 103.84 from the previous close of 103.594, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2105 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0348 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.0968 7.0985 0.02% Spot yuan 7.1993 7.1996 0.00% Divergence from 1.44% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.41% Spot change since 2005 14.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 103.84 103.594 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.2105 -0.16% * Offshore 6.9975 1.42% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



