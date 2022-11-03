China's yuan hovered at a near 15-year low on Thursday, tracking broad dollar strength after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled U.S. rates would likely rise further than expected, dashing market hopes for a change in tone.

The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points as widely expected, but said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further. The strengthening dollar pressured the yuan's guidance fix and spot trades.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.2472 per dollar, 275 pips or 0.28% weaker than the previous fix 7.2197, and the softest since Jan. 22, 2008. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.3100 per dollar, eased to a low of 7.3110, not far from a near 15-year low of 7.3280 hit on Tuesday. By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.3036, 146 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan weakness was largely reflecting the firmer dollar, but growing signs of a domestic economic slowdown were adding pressure on the local currency. China's services activity contracted for a second straight month in October and by a sharper pace as COVID-19 containment measures hit businesses and consumption, a private-sector business survey showed on Thursday.

"We further lower our 2023 GDP growth forecast by 70 basis points, to 3.8%," economists at Barclays said in a note. "The downgrade is mainly attributable to our weaker outlook for the property sector and worsening external demand amid a looming global recession and rising geopolitical tensions."

A recent Reuters poll forecast China's growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022, far below the official target of around 5.5%, marking one of the worst performances in almost half a century. Separately, some market participants said they would shift their attention to U.S. jobs data due on Friday for more clues on the Fed's tightening trajectory. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 111.925 from the previous close of 111.345, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.3225 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.2472 7.2197 -0.38% Spot yuan 7.3036 7.289 -0.20% Divergence from 0.78% midpoint* Spot change YTD -12.99% Spot change since 2005 13.32% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 111.925 111.345 0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.3225 -0.26% * Offshore 7.1334 1.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)



