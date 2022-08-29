China's yuan breached the key threshold of 6.9 per dollar on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring U.S. inflation.

Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday pressured the Chinese currency, despite the central bank setting a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing, which the market interpreted as an attempt to lean against the yuan's recent weakness. The yuan has lost more than 2.5% to the dollar so far this month, on course for the biggest monthly drop since April when strict COVID-19 lockdowns in various Chinese cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai, heightened worries about the growth impact in the world's second-largest economy.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8698 per dollar, 212 pips or 0.31% softer than the previous fix at 6.8486 and the weakest since Aug. 28, 2020. But Monday's fixing came in much stronger than market expectations.

It was 101 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.8799. Market participants have been closely monitoring the daily guidance for hints about the authorities' position on the yuan. A firmer-than-expected fixing could mean they are getting increasingly uncomfortable with the currency's decline. But the fixing failed to stem the selling, with both the onshore and offshore yuan quickly breaching the psychologically critical 6.9 per dollar level.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.8990 per dollar and fell to 6.92 at one point, the weakest since Aug. 24, 2020. It was changing hands at 6.9143 by midday, 428 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Its offshore counterpart followed suit and weakened to a two-year low of 6.9308 per dollar in early deals before trading at 6.9242 per dollar at noon. "The next target for the yuan could be 7 per dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank. Traders and analysts said a surging dollar, domestic economic slowdown and China's apparent monetary easing bias to support growth weighed on the currency. "RMB weakened further on the back of rising yield differential between China and the U.S.," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, noting regulators will likely monitor trends and keep the volatility in check.

Several traders said major state-owned banks, which usually trade on behalf of the central bank, have not yet stepped into the market to stem the yuan's fall. Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said government bodies and markets have shown higher tolerance to weakness in the yuan and have also adapted to wider fluctuations in the currency.

"However, if there is a pro-cyclical herd effect or overshoot risks emerged in the market, relevant departments are expected to roll out measures to correct such conditions at an appropriate time," Guan said.

The yuan market at 0406 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8698 6.8486 -0.31% Spot yuan 6.9143 6.8715 -0.62% Divergence from 0.65% midpoint* Spot change YTD -8.09% Spot change since 2005 19.70% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 109.331 108.803 0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9242 -0.14% * Offshore 6.837 0.48% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



