China's yuan eased against the dollar on Monday as weak economic fundamentals dragged on sentiment, outweighing benefits from exporters' dollar sales towards the end of the year.

The yuan historically strengthens in December and January as Chinese exporters convert more of their foreign exchange receipts into the local currency for various payments, analysts at HSBC said. But the yuan's unprecedented yield disadvantage and weak risk sentiment towards Chinese stocks are working against the seasonality, the analysts said, adding weak domestic demand could prompt more monetary easing by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

China's blue-chip CSI300 stock index dropped to its lowest level in more than four years on Monday. "Although the yuan is no longer a good macro vehicle to express a bearish China macro outlook, its gains should be capped by anaemic economic fundamentals unless the U.S. dollar were to slump badly from here," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

November data showed China's post-COVID economic recovery still lacking momentum, with retail sales growth missing expectations and most major housing market indicators deteriorating. Prior to the market's opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band at 7.0933 per U.S. dollar, the strongest level in six months. The spot yuan opened at 7.1250 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1287 at midday, 57 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The global dollar index fell to 102.472 from the previous close of 102.55. The offshore yuan was trading 32 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1319 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0336 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.0933 7.0957 0.03% Spot yuan 7.1287 7.123 -0.08% Divergence from 0.50% midpoint* Spot change YTD -3.21% Spot change since 2005 16.10% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 102.472 102.55 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.1319 -0.04% * Offshore 6.9684 1.79% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)



