Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged the military to deepen war and combat planning to increase the chances of victory in actual combat, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and China's security situation has become more unstable and uncertain, Xinhua cited Xi as telling troops while on an inspection tour of the Eastern Theater Command.

The Eastern Theater Command, headquartered in Jiangsu province, is responsible for the security of eastern China, including the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)



