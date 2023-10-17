China's President Xi Jinping met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday, and said that a healthy, stable and vibrant China-Kazakhstan relationship is conducive to the development of both countries.

Tokayev was in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum, Xi's ambitious global infrastructure initiative. The two leaders last met in May when China for the first time hosted an in-person summit of central Asian leaders.

Xi, calling Tokayev an "old friend", said the two countries should strengthen cooperation and promote joint construction of the Belt and Road programme to achieve results that better benefit both, according to a statement released by China's foreign ministry.

Kazakhstan is a nation with rich energy and agricultural resources and Tokayev had said his country was interested in expanding the export of agricultural products to China.

"China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to continuously improve the level of trade and investment facilitation and implement key projects of production capacity investment cooperation," Xi said in the meeting in which the two leaders signed several bilateral cooperation documents.

Xi also said China was willing to expand imports of high-quality green agricultural products from Kazakhstan, expand the scale of railway freight between the two and increase the use of international transport routes across the Caspian Sea.

Xi also noted the relationship between the countries hinges on the maintenance of regional peace and stability.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China and Kazakhstan should adhere to their original intentions, watch over each other, and continuously promote the development of the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries."

In the meeting, Tokayev praised China's positive role in international affairs, including its efforts to promote the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and said he was willing to strengthen multilateral communication and cooperation with China, the statement said. (Reporting by Liz Lee, Ella Cao and Bernard Orr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)



