China's trade surplus with the United States hit $33.19 billion in September, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs on Friday, widening from August's figure of $30.06 billion.

The surplus with the U.S. reached $248.5 billion during the period from January to September, the calculations showed. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)