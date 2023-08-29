Chinese Premier Li Qiang told visiting US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday that the United States politicising trade issues would have a "disastrous impact", state news agency Xinhua reported.

"Politicising economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of security will not only seriously affect bilateral relations and mutual trust, but also undermine the interests of enterprises and people of the two countries, and will have a disastrous impact on the global economy," Li told Raimondo, according to Xinhua.