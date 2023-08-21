BEIJING - Sino-U.S. relations and economic and trade cooperation between the countries are facing difficulties, requiring both sides to move towards each other and make joint efforts, Chinese premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Marc N. Casper, board chair of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing. Li added that China is willing to work with the U.S. to jointly safeguard international trade rules and ensure the stability of global industrial chain, state news agency Xinhua reported.

