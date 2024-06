Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said on Thursday that it expected its EV deliveries in the second quarter to more than double from a year ago to between 54,000 and 56,000.

Revenue in the three-month period starting April would also nearly double to about $2.3 million, the company added.

Nio also saw its net profit in the first quarter grow 9.4% from the same period in 2023. (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Kevin Krolicki Editing by Tomasz Janowski)